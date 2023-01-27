A two-bedroom barn conversion in Eastbourne has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The listing for the Bradford Street porperty says the owner is looking for offers of more than £560,000.

The Grade II listed building has a garage and two parking spaces, a walled courtyard garden, and ‘luxurious’ kitchen and bathrooms, according to the Zoopla listing.

On the listing it reads: “Located conveniently in the heart of Old Town, within easy reach of local shopping facilities, pubs and parks, an exquisitely presented blend of Grade II character and modern style is offered at this converted barn.

"Having been recently modernised with updated wiring, heating, plumbing, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and complete redecoration, properties of this type are rarely available.”

Hunt Frame is the estate agents helping to sell the property.

