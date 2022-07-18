PICTURES: Eastbourne flat with harbour view listed for £290,000

The two-bed flat in Canary Quay, Sovereign Harbour South, was listed on Zoopla on July 13.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “The property is, in our opinion, immaculately presented and benefits from a balcony with direct views over the harbour and towards the surrounding area.

"There is an en suite to the master bedroom and a separate family bathroom, plus secure undercover parking.

"An ideal waterside retreat or home offered chain-free.”

Zoopla said the property has a lift to all floors.

The ground rent is £125-per-year while the harbour charge is £317 this year, according to Zoopla.

On the listing it says the service charge is ‘awaited from seller’.

