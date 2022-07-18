PICTURES: Eastbourne flat with harbour view listed for £290,000

Have a look inside this Eastbourne flat with a harbour view that has been listed on Zoopla for £290,000.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 18th July 2022, 1:52 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 1:57 pm

The two-bed flat in Canary Quay, Sovereign Harbour South, was listed on Zoopla on July 13.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “The property is, in our opinion, immaculately presented and benefits from a balcony with direct views over the harbour and towards the surrounding area.

"There is an en suite to the master bedroom and a separate family bathroom, plus secure undercover parking.

"An ideal waterside retreat or home offered chain-free.”

Zoopla said the property has a lift to all floors.

The ground rent is £125-per-year while the harbour charge is £317 this year, according to Zoopla.

On the listing it says the service charge is ‘awaited from seller’.

1. Canary Quay

The flat in Canary Quay, Eastbourne

2. Canary Quay

The view from the flat

3. Canary Quay

The property has a balcony

4. Canary Quay

The property has secure, gated parking

