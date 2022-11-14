Pictures: Eastbourne house with pool listed with guide price of £950,000-£1,000,000

The four-bed detached house is in Garnet Drive, according to Zoopla.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Fox & Sons are delighted to present to market this most impressive and newly renovated four-bedroom detached house of individual design set within the most of exclusive of residential locations. Having been subject to extensive and contemporary refurbishment this wonderful property is set within generous mature gardens with swimming pool and luxury 'pool room'.

"The downstairs accommodation offers an incredibly spacious 'open plan living' with principle living room leading to luxury modern fitted kitchen and newly fitted conservatory. The first floor boasts four generous bedrooms with modern en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe to the master. Further benefits include garage and newly installed front driveway with space for ample vehicles.”

Garnet Drive, Eastbourne

The property was last sold in February 2019 for £520,000, according to Zoopla.

