PICTURES: Eastbourne property with ‘stunning views’ listed with guide price of £2,500,000

The seven-bedroom house in Wellington Quay was listed on Zoopla on Monday, August 22.

On the Zoopla listed it reads: “Abbott and Abbott are delighted to offer to the market a unique opportunity to acquire this magnificent, extended six/seven bedroom, south-facing home in an enviable waterfront setting with stunning uninterrupted views across the marina.

“The property, located on the prestigious Henley Park Estate, was initially constructed in 2003 by Millwood Designer Homes, being one of two in the ‘Boston style’, and significantly extended (over 25 per cent) by the existing owners to provide accommodation of approximately 4,200sq ft.

"The house occupies a southerly aspect on the largest plot on the marina and on the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac.

"The property also offers the opportunity for an annexe providing multi-generational occupation.”

The windows are double glazed, there is gas-fired central heating and the kitchen and bathrooms have been refitted to a high standard, according to Zoopla.

