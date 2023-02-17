Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pictures: 'Exceptional' seafront house in Pevensey Bay listed with guide price of £1,250,000

An ‘exceptional’ four-bedroom seafront house in Pevensey Bay has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,250,000.

By Jacob Panons
8 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:44am

The property in Coast Road was listed on Zoopla on Saturday, February 11.

On the listing it reads: “Abbott and Abbott Estate Agents are delighted to bring to the market this exceptional and highly individual detached residence situated in an unrivalled position on the beach at Pevensey Bay.

"Skillfully designed by local architects, the property offers bright, open, and beautifully presented accommodation arranged over three floors and features superb, contemporary styling with porcelain floor tiling to the principal rooms, quality fitments, underfloor heating, and double glazing throughout.”

READ THIS:

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Here are 19 adorable dogs at Arundawn looking for a loving home

How one of the most popular puddings on the planet was invented in Sussex

Eastbourne fertility centre has licence suspended ‘with immediate effect’

1. Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Coast Road, Pevensey Bay

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ZooplaDogsSussexEastbourne
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us