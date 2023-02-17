Pictures: 'Exceptional' seafront house in Pevensey Bay listed with guide price of £1,250,000
An ‘exceptional’ four-bedroom seafront house in Pevensey Bay has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,250,000.
The property in Coast Road was listed on Zoopla on Saturday, February 11.
On the listing it reads: “Abbott and Abbott Estate Agents are delighted to bring to the market this exceptional and highly individual detached residence situated in an unrivalled position on the beach at Pevensey Bay.
"Skillfully designed by local architects, the property offers bright, open, and beautifully presented accommodation arranged over three floors and features superb, contemporary styling with porcelain floor tiling to the principal rooms, quality fitments, underfloor heating, and double glazing throughout.”