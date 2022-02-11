The immaculately presented property in Trubwick Avenue, Haywards Heath, offers a triple aspect sitting room, which leads to a south-west facing garden that gets plenty of sun.

The flexibility of the accommodation is just one of the home’s attractive qualities and the house is being sold through Move Revolution.

Its location means it has good access to Haywards Heath Station and it is within walking distance of Bolnore Village Primary School and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School.

