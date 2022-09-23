PICTURES: Five-bedroom Eastbourne town centre house listed with guide price of £1,250,000

The property in Old Orchard Road was listed on Zoopla on September 15.

On Zoopla it says the semi-detached Victorian house is believed to have been built in 1895.

The property has ‘beautifully proportioned’, high-ceilinged accommodation over three floors which includes a ‘generous’ drawing room and a kitchen/family dining room with recycled glass and solid wood work surfaces and integrated appliances, according to the listing.

The Zoopla listing reads: “Three of the five bedrooms have en-suite facilities (one with bath and shower) and there is a spectacular family bathroom. The property retains many elements of the original character with high skirting boards, fireplaces and stripped doors.”

On the listing it says the property occupies a ‘desirable and convenient’ location.

The house was last sold in November 2013 for £560,000, according to Zoopla.

