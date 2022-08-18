PICTURES: Friston property listed for £1,400,000

The detached house in Mill Close was listed on Zoopla on Wednesday, August 17.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “Set within beautifully established and secluded landscaped gardens of about half an acre, within the exclusive downland area of Friston - an outstanding three/four-bedroom detached house of individual design having the benefit of a newly-constructed double garage block featuring a luxuriously appointed self-contained studio suite above.

"Downs House has been significantly improved in recent years to provide superbly appointed accommodation with all principal rooms designed to take full advantage of the fine southerly aspect over the extensive park-like gardens.”

The property was last sold in January 2017 for £860,000, according to Zoopla.

