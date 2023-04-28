Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Have a look inside this Sussex village house for sale which dates back to 1590

A historic four-bedroom house with a pool in a village in Sussex has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,500,000.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:07 BST

The property in Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, in East Sussex is a ‘stunning farmhouse located in picturesque countryside’, according to the Zoopla listing.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “This charming period property boasts a wealth of original features. The original part of the property, though not listed, dates back to 1590. Subsequent extensions have resulted in a delightful family home with substantial accommodation throughout.

"The ground floor includes a sitting room with [a] double-sided inglenook fireplace shared with [the] study, [an] open-plan lounge/dining room and snug, a formal dining room, sun room, utility and [a] ground floor double bedroom.

"The first floor comprises three double bedrooms (two with en suite facilities) and [a] family bathroom.”

The property also has a heated swimming pool, self-contained pool house, an ornamental garden with a working well and available parking for several vehicles as well as a double-car barn.

Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham

1. Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham

Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham Photo: Zoopla

Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham

2. Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham

Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham Photo: Zoopla

Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham

3. Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham

Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham Photo: Zoopla

Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham

4. Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham

Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, Hailsham Photo: Zoopla

