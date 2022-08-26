PICTURES: 'Ideal family home' in Eastbourne listed with guide price of £1,500,000

The property in Wish Hill has a heated swimming pool as well as a double garage and driveway parking.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Taylor Engley are delighted to present to the market this substantial six bedroomed detached home located in the heart of the highly desirable Willingdon village area.

“This ideal family home provides spacious living accommodation and is set within a plot of approximately half an acre, having various mature trees, a heated swimming pool and enjoying a south to south easterly aspect to the rear.

"The accommodation features a reception hall and family room with double-sided wood burner, through sitting room, separate dining room, study, fitted kitchen with Aga and a breakfast room.

"There is a ground floor bedroom and shower room and five first floor bedrooms - one with en-suite and a family bathroom."

The property was last sold in September 2002 for £495,000, according to Zoopla.

