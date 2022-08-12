PICTURES: ‘Magnificent’ Eastbourne flat with harbour views listed on Zoopla

The three-bed flat in Hamilton Quay was listed on Wednesday, August 10.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “An exceptional property offering quality living in an exclusive and private development.

"This magnificent south-facing apartment within the prestigious Hamilton Quay development is located on the second floor, occupies an enviable position overlooking the main marina and has been finished to an extremely high standard.

"This property benefits from a south-facing balcony, passenger lift and stairs to all floors and has two additional parking spaces in the undercroft car park.”

The property has three bathrooms.

