PICTURES: ‘Outstanding’ Eastbourne property listed with guide price of £1,250,000

The property in Prideaux Road was listed on the website on August 31.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “An outstanding four-bedroom house of contemporary styling with large attached annexe situated in one of Eastbourne's most sought-after roads.

“The property has been extensively improved by the present owners and now affords a large separate annexe as well as four double bedrooms and four reception rooms.

"The level rear garden secures a southerly aspect and an early appointment is strongly recommended to appreciate the high merit and appeal of this versatile home.

"Prideaux Road forms part of one of the most sought-after residential areas of Eastbourne and is well placed for all the amenities of the town.”

The property was last sold in October 2012 for £575,000, according to Zoopla.

