Pictures: Property in the Sussex town named the ‘best place to live in the UK’ listed with guide price of £1,300,000

A property in the Sussex town that has been named the ‘best place to live in the UK’ by the Sunday Times has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £1,300,000.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:37 BST

Wadhurst in East Sussex was named the overall winner of Best Places to Live. It was praised by judges for its ‘good schools, convenient transport connections, an amazingly well-stocked high street and stunning scenery’. They said that it offers ‘pretty much everything needed for modern life in miniature’.

The five-bed detached house in Moseham, Wadhurst, was listed on Zoopla on Monday, March 27.

On the listing it says: “Situated on the outskirts of Wadhurst with views of the countryside to the rear, Catts offers a good level of privacy whilst being only a short drive to Wadhurst High Street (approximately 0.7 miles). Over the years, Catts has been extended to create flexible family living, with the accommodation offering a large kitchen/breakfast room, good-sized reception rooms, and five bedrooms, two of which are en suite.”

Moseham, Wadhurst

Moseham, Wadhurst Photo: Zoopla

Moseham, Wadhurst Photo: Zoopla

Moseham, Wadhurst Photo: Zoopla

Moseham, Wadhurst Photo: Zoopla

