Pictures: Property in the Sussex town named the ‘best place to live in the UK’ listed with guide price of £1,300,000

On the listing it says: “Situated on the outskirts of Wadhurst with views of the countryside to the rear, Catts offers a good level of privacy whilst being only a short drive to Wadhurst High Street (approximately 0.7 miles). Over the years, Catts has been extended to create flexible family living, with the accommodation offering a large kitchen/breakfast room, good-sized reception rooms, and five bedrooms, two of which are en suite.”