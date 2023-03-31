Pictures: See inside this Sussex village cottage that has been listed for sale

Have a look inside this Grade II listed Sussex village cottage that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The three-bedroom semi-detached house in High Street, Pevensey, was listed for sale on Zoopla for £525,000 on March 7.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “An opportunity to acquire this delightful period cottage situated in the picturesque and historic village of Pevensey. The property is full of charm and character.

"Mostly dating back to the circa 1690s, this Grade II listed cottage has retained many features such as the thumb latch doors, wood beams and an open fireplace.

"The property has the advantage of gas fired central heating and has been much improved by the current owners.”

The property also has an enclosed courtyard entrance, a landscaped ‘cottage-style’ rear garden and a garage.

The listing continues: “Properties of this type and in this location rarely come onto the market and early viewings are highly recommended.”

