Pictures: See inside this Sussex village house that has been listed for sale for £1.9 million

Have a look inside this six-bedroom house in an East Sussex village that has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £1.9 million.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST

The detached house in Royston Close, Friston, was listed on Zoopla on Tuesday, April 4.

On the listing it reads: “A substantial five/six bedroom detached house of impressive design set within beautifully landscaped gardens of about 0.75 acres in the exclusive area of Friston, surrounded by miles of scenic downland countryside within the South Downs National Park.

"Constructed in 2010 with particular emphasis given to the quality of build and high insulation values, the property affords generous and superbly appointed family accommodation providing an internal floor area of approximately 5,454 sq ft (469.5 sq m).

"Features within the house include a welcoming and particularly spacious reception hall with oak flooring and a handsome bespoke oak staircase leading to a feature galleried landing.”

The property also has a detached two-storey double garage block with a studio/office, according to the Zoopla listing.

The house had previously been listed with a guide price of of £1,950,000.

Royston Close, Friston

