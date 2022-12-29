A six-bedroom house ‘situated in one of Eastbourne’s most exclusive private estates’ has been listed on Zoopla for £1,250,000.

The property in The Ridgeway, Friston, was listed on Zoopla on December 26.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Modern Decor throughout, versatile accommodation and beautiful westerly facing gardens.

"The spacious accommodation throughout includes a large reception hallway, with access to an impressive kitchen/diner, fitted with a range of matching wall and base units, luxury granite work tops, integral appliances including double oven and dishwasher, [and] space for [an] American fridge/freezer.

"There is a conservatory affording access to the garden, [a] sizable living room with feature fire place, oak floor [and] bi-fold doors leading to [the] garden.

"Off the kitchen is the annex which has a toilet and shower, [and] a reception room that has been converted to a studio for music, which would also make an ideal cinema or playroom.”

