PICTURES: Three-bedroom Eastbourne house with ‘one of the most exciting extended living areas’ listed for £850,000

The house in Parkway has three double bedrooms, gas-fired central heating, double glazing, landscaped gardens and generous off-road car parking, according to Zoopla.

On the Zoopla listing it reads: “An exceptional and remarkably spacious detached family home featuring a spectacular oak framed extension and situated within a much sought after residential area of Eastbourne.

“The generously proportioned accommodation has been substantially improved over the years by the present owners and features one of the most exciting extended living areas that we have recently seen. Only an inspection will convey the exceedingly high merit and appeal of this outstanding home.”

Zoopla said the property, which was listed on September 24, was last sold in 1997 for £139,000.

1. Parkway, Eastbourne Parkway, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Parkway, Eastbourne Parkway, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Parkway, Eastbourne Parkway, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Parkway, Eastbourne Parkway, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales