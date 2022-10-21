Pictures: Two-bedroom Eastbourne house listed for £760,000
A two-bedroom house in Eastbourne has been listed on Zoopla for £760,000.
The terraced house in Holywell Close, Meads, was listed on Zoopla on October 11.
On the Zoopla listing it reads: “A remarkably spacious two-bedroom house situated just yards from Meads seafront in an exclusive Meads village location.
"The property has been substantially extended and improved in recent years and now affords a magnificent 18' kitchen/breakfast room with bi-folding doors to the rear garden. The generous accommodation also affords a large master bedroom suite with luxurious en suite bathroom/shower room. Properties within this exclusive residential close are rarely available and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended. Offered for sale with no onward chain.”
The property was last sold in 2012 for £290,000, according to Zoopla.