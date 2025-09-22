Plan for 100 homes and 221 parking spaces at village near border of East and Mid Sussex

A company that specialises in strategic development land promotion is hoping to build up to 100 new homes at Wivelsfield Green.

Sigma Strategic Land has applied to Lewes District Council to create the dwellings on land south of South Road.

The outline planning application, submitted via agent Batcheller Monkhouse, said 40 per cent of the homes would be affordable housing. The application is also for vehicular and pedestrian access, as well as 221 car parking spaces and 222 cycle spaces.

The site, which comprises two parcels of land, extends to about 12.56 hectares and is currently in agricultural use.

A view of the eastern part of the site, seen from South Road in Wivelsfield Green. Photo: Google Street View

Application documents are at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications (reference LW/25/0527).

The Design and Access Statement (DAS), prepared by Thrive Architects, said: “The Illustrative Masterplan presents a carefully designed proposal that will deliver up to 100 new homes in a way that responds sensitively to the site’s setting, the wider landscape, and the character of Wivelsfield Green. The design takes a holistic approach, combining high-quality masterplan design with green infrastructure, sustainable drainage, and strong pedestrian and cycle connectivity.”

It said: “The development will support local growth by delivering much needed new homes, creating jobs during the construction phase, increasing local spend, and introducing potential opportunities that contribute to the vitality of the area.”

The DAS said development would be arranged in ‘informal perimeter blocks’ around a central green access corridor. It said over 55 per cent of the homes would be one and two-bedroom properties to provide ‘suitable options for young families, downsizers, and key workers’. The statement said this ‘landscape-led design philosophy’ aims to retain high-quality existing features, like mature hedgerows and trees, while introducing ‘extensive new planting’.

The route location of the site seen from above. Photo: Google Maps

It said the key green spaces would include: a north-western parkland area with an extended woodland adjoining Kiln Wood, interconnected green corridors along the centre and periphery, and incidental green areas across the site. The DAS said the open spaces are designed to integrate a Sustainable Drainage System (SuDS).

The DAS said the main ‘all-modes’ access will be from South Road, leading to a ‘green movement corridor’ running north to south. The development would also deliver new pedestrian and cycle links to the north (connecting with the Bluebell Gardens development), to the east (linking to South Road), and to the south. Leisure routes around the site would be for walking, cycling, and riding.

The DAS said Urban Edge Environmental Consulting undertook a Biodiversity Net Gain assessment. The plan’s design considerations would include: minimising the loss of woodland, creating new species-rich native hedgerow, retaining as much of the grassland resource as possible and retaining and protecting mature trees. Enhancements to increase biodiversity post-development would include enhancing the condition of grassland and scrub habitats, creating semi-natural habitats and planting native trees.

The application has received more than 20 letters of objection with nearby residents expressing concerns about building in the countryside, traffic generation, the possible impact on wildlife and over-development at the village.

One Haywards Heath resident said: “This is now getting absolutely ridiculous. At what point is ‘enough enough’?”

A Lewes resident said: “This area is being swamped by developments when there is not nearly enough infrastructure. This development is not sustainable as too much has gone through already. The roads will not cope and living in this area will become a nightmare.”

The Design and Access Statement said a pre-application enquiry had been submitted to Lewes District Council on April 1, asking for feedback on the principle of development, layout, design approach, access, landscaping and biodiversity net gain. The DAS also said Sigma Strategic hired Silverstone Communications to run a public consultation to inform residents and gather feedback before submitting a planning application.

But it said: “Many stakeholders refused to participate due to distrust in the process and a general opposition to further housing development. Planned meetings to build relationships, gather input, and co-develop proposals were rejected.”

A website was then created so residents could see and comment on the proposals. But the DAS said: “It was hoped that feedback could be used to help shape the proposals. Unfortunately however, stakeholders chose not to participate and planned meetings to build relationships, gather input, and co-develop proposals were rejected.”

