Plan submitted for new homes to be built on the outskirts of Hailsham

A plan has been submitted to build homes on the outskirts of Hailsham opposite local cottages.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST
What the proposed homes in Coldharbour Road, Hailsham, could potentially look like. Picture from Wealden District CouncilWhat the proposed homes in Coldharbour Road, Hailsham, could potentially look like. Picture from Wealden District Council
What the proposed homes in Coldharbour Road, Hailsham, could potentially look like. Picture from Wealden District Council

The application is for permission in principle for a residential development of three or four houses on land adjacent to 1 Coldharbour Farm Cottages, Coldharbour Road, Lower Dicker.

Proposals, which hope to maintain the ‘semi-rural character of the area’, also includes a potential footpath from the site to the existing pavement close to Orchard Close.

The plan says that a pre-application was carried out for this site and proposed up to nine new dwellings, but the current scheme has reduced the number of proposed homes and aims to keep the stables and paddocks to the rear.

The paddock area, if retained, could sustain the two horses that are stabled at the site, according to the application.

In regards to the opinion of potential neighbours, the plan suggests that the owners of Hill Crest and Meadow Farm have been consulted and they are supportive of the residential development.

The plan says that if approved the homes would make a 'valuable contribution to the local housing supply'.

The homes can also be built quickly once the technical details are approved and the dwellings could bring economic benefits to local shops, services and tourist destinations as well as through employment of construction workers, according to the application.

It adds: "The proposed development represents sustainable development, and the development of this site outside the development boundary would not result in adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the development.”

