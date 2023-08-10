Plan submitted to convert former Sussex village restaurant into two homes

A plan has been put forward to convert a former East Sussex village restaurant into two homes.

The conversion and change of use application, which sets out a plan for one five and one four-bedroom home, is for The Sundial Restaurant in Gardner Street, Herstmonceux.

Currently the site has 357 square metres of residential space and the restaurant is 211 square metres. The plan for the Grade II listed building, which is not currently vacant, aims to increase the internal market housing area to 568 square metres and to get rid of the non-residential space completely.

The two-storey site, which is currently a restaurant and a five-bedroom home, has four car parking spaces and the application hopes to keep these. The plan also states that alterations will only take place internally, if approved.

On the application it says: “It is submitted that given the presence of other existing restaurants/public houses in the village, the loss of The Sundial Restaurant, whilst unfortunate, will not adversely reduce the community’s ability to meet its day-to-day needs. Furthermore, the restaurant has been marketed for sale for the past 10 years with no interest. This marketing over a prolonged period clearly demonstrates the lack of interest in the premises from alternative users.”

It continues: “It is submitted that The Sundial building and its surrounding garden land is sufficient in size to be satisfactorily subdivided to provide adequate amenities, including parking provision and external amenity space, to serve the two proposed dwellings and their future occupants. Furthermore, given the separate distances afforded and orientation with existing residential neighbours, the proposal would preserve their residential amenities.”

On the plan it says that the level of proposed impact to the existing heritage assets is considered to be ‘modest’.

It adds: “The 18th century listed building and its setting form part of a small traditional domestic plot, but one which is dotted with modern attachments to all sides. It is therefore not in a pristine historic environment; the modern extensions particularly impact the rear and west sides of the site, interrupting historic settings, views and curtilage.

"This assessment has also concluded that the site has high archaeological potential for the medieval and post-medieval periods and medium potential for the prehistoric period, but the proposals will not impact any below ground archaeology.”

The Sundial Restaurant in Herstmonceux

Proposed floor plan

The Sundial Restaurant in Herstmonceux

The Sundial Restaurant in Herstmonceux

