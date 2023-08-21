Plan submitted to convert Sussex village barn into three-bedroom house

A proposal has been put forward to convert an existing barn in a Sussex village into a house with three bedrooms.

The plan is for a single-storey barn with timber frames at Stone House Farm in Mill Lane, Hellingly, East Sussex.

Wealden District Council said it received the proposal on August 1.

Currently there is an existing internal area of market housing of 95 square metres and the plan is to keep this the same.

If approved, the bedrooms will be 12.88, 10.36 and 8.96 square metres, while the living/kitchen/dining area will be 44.54 square metres.

The barn is structurally sound and the 'tired and worn out' materials will be replaced with new matching materials, according to the proposal.

In the plans it says the site is not currently occupied under any agricultural tenancy agreements and the proposed dwelling would be for the current full-time farm helper at the site.

1 . The site in Hellingly The site in Hellingly Photo: WDC

2 . The revised entrance and layout of the barn The revised entrance and layout of the barn Photo: WDC