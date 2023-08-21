BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Plan submitted to convert Sussex village barn into three-bedroom house

A proposal has been put forward to convert an existing barn in a Sussex village into a house with three bedrooms.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:16 BST

The plan is for a single-storey barn with timber frames at Stone House Farm in Mill Lane, Hellingly, East Sussex.

Wealden District Council said it received the proposal on August 1.

Currently there is an existing internal area of market housing of 95 square metres and the plan is to keep this the same.

If approved, the bedrooms will be 12.88, 10.36 and 8.96 square metres, while the living/kitchen/dining area will be 44.54 square metres.

The barn is structurally sound and the 'tired and worn out' materials will be replaced with new matching materials, according to the proposal.

In the plans it says the site is not currently occupied under any agricultural tenancy agreements and the proposed dwelling would be for the current full-time farm helper at the site.

The site in Hellingly

1. The site in Hellingly

The site in Hellingly Photo: WDC

The revised entrance and layout of the barn

2. The revised entrance and layout of the barn

The revised entrance and layout of the barn Photo: WDC

The site in Hellingly

3. The site in Hellingly

The site in Hellingly Photo: WDC

Related topics:SussexWealden District Council