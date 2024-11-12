Planning approved for 41 new retirement apartments in Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a successful planning appeal, Churchill Living has been granted planning permission to build 41 brand new independent living retirement apartments at a site on Keymer Road in Hassocks. The redevelopment of this site will bring a thriving new community to the heart of Hassocks, contributing around £318,000[1] a year to the local economy and supporting around 5 permanent local jobs.

The new apartments will provide attractive, high quality, secure and self-contained accommodation designed to enable independence, freedom and low maintenance living for local over 60s. As with all Churchill Living developments, Owners will enjoy independent living and a sense of community, with a communal Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite, a Lodge Manager, and a 24 hour emergency call alarm service.

In the appeal decision notice, the Government’s Planning Inspector John Dowsett dismissed objections to the plans, recognising that the need to provide housing for older people is critical and that there is a significant shortfall in the provision of this type of housing within the local area.

CGI impression of Churchill Living plans for Keymer Road, Hassocks

A spokesperson for Churchill Living said: “This is a very positive result and we will now look forward to starting work on this new development in Hassocks. Delivering new homes in this previously developed, central location will help to reduce the need for greenfield development to meet the urgent demand for new homes locally. By giving older people in and around Hassocks the option to downsize, it will also help release many larger, second-hand properties back onto the market for local families to move into, also creating opportunities for local first time buyers to get onto the ladder.”

The proposed development will also help to generate around £186,000[2] of savings each year for local health and social care services by enabling older people to enjoy a healthier, safer and more independent lifestyle.

For more information on the development, please call 0800 077 3256 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk