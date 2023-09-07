Plans for 231 new homes in Hailsham submitted following flooding and drainage concerns

Plans for 231 new homes in Hailsham have been submitted after a previous proposal was withdrawn amid flooding and drainage concerns.

Vistry Homes Limited (South East) has put forward the proposal for land to the west of Ersham Road with the site already having outline planning permission.

On the document it says the newest plan is for ‘reserved matters pursuant to outline permission wd/2019/2692/mao (outline application for the erection of up to 241 residential dwellings including affordable housing and provision of a new vehicular access from Ersham Road. All other matters are reserved) relating to the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of 231 new residential units’.

To address flooding and drainage concerns the number of homes has been reduced, there would be larger communal garden areas, the development would be set back from the existing watercourse, the play area would be relocated, and drainage and flood solutions would be added.

The plan outlines that 138 homes will be for private market housing with 20 being two-bedroom houses, 63 being three-bedroom houses, 45 being four-bedroom houses, and 10 being five-bedroom houses.

There will also be 81 ‘affordable rented’ units including 20 one-bedroom flats, 13 two-bedroom flats, 28 two-bedroom houses, and 20 three-bedroom houses. On top of this there will also be 12 three-bedroom ‘self build’ units.

One-bed homes would have one car parking space, two-beds would have two spaces, three-beds would have two spaces, four-beds would have two spaces and one garage space, and five-beds would have two spaces and a double garage.

For cycle parking, one and two-bed apartments would have one space, two to four-bed dwellings would have two spaces and five-bed dwellings would have four spaces. The site would also have roadside spaces for visitors.

The plan states: "The site is situated within a highly sustainable location and benefits from close proximity to a number of sustainable transport methods, services and amenities."

It continues: "It has been demonstrated that the proposals would not result in detrimental impact on the environment or landscape.”

On the plans it says the Vistry Group is committed to contributing £30,000 a year to local public transport improvements for five years.

Two objections have been received and some nearby residents have raised concerns about the wildlife, traffic, drainage, sewage, added pressure on services, and the area being overdeveloped.

