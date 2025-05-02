Plans for 30 new homes for Earnley development approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for 30 stunning new homes in a picturesque location between Chichester and the Witterings Beach have been approved, with work set to start this summer.

Regional housebuilder BRiCS has been given the go-ahead for the redevelopment of the old Earnley Concourse Building at Drove Lane in Earnley.

The development will include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes designed for families and down-sizers, along with a village green, new trees, a parkland area to encourage biodiversity and drainage improvements.

Andrew North, Land & Development Director at BRiCS, said work is scheduled to start in summer 2025 with first unit completions expected in late 2026.

“After being subject to arson and general neglect, Earnley Concourse is in dire need of redevelopment. We are delighted to be redeveloping this brownfield site, which will deliver much-needed new homes in a popular, village location,” he said.

“The award-winning John Pardey Architects undertook a detailed study observing and understanding the existing local vernacular to ensure our scheme seamlessly integrates into the unique charm and character of Earnley.

“We specialise in creating high quality, sustainable new communities that people are proud to call home – and this is no exception.

“Our research shows there is high demand for good-quality housing in this area and we look forward to helping to meet that need.”

BRiCS had regular discussions with Chichester District Council and Earnley Parish Council before submitting its plans. As a result, the proposals include a new village green, footpaths, leafy lanes and play areas accessible by new and existing Earnley residents.

The site was historically a meadow associated with the 18th century house at Earnley Place. In the 1950s, the house and meadow were developed as an education institution, which later closed and was damaged by a fire.

The construction of 30 new homes will support in excess of 100 jobs and generates more than £6.5m in economic activity (https://www.hbf.co.uk/policy/economic-footprint/)

Founded in 2020, BRiCS is an SME housebuilder with a remit of creating high quality, sustainable new communities in the south and south east. The builder currently has properties for sale in Chichester and Bordon.

Properties are spacious, modern and built to an exceptional standard with options for customisation.

Visit www.brics.co.uk for more information.