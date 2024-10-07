Plans for Chichester development unveiled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional housebuilder BRiCS has revealed plans for 30 stunning new homes near Chichester.

The proposal on 1.86 hectares of land at Drove Lane in Earnley includes a village green, new trees, a parkland area to encourage biodiversity and drainage improvements.

Outline Planning permission for new homes on the land already exists, but BRiCS has sympathetically reworked the original proposal by another developer in its own Reserved Matters application after ongoing discussions with both Chichester District Council and Earnley Parish Council.

The development would consist of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

Andrew North, Land & Development Director at BRiCS, said: “We are excited about this development, which would deliver much-needed new homes in a popular and picturesque location.

“We felt the original plan fell short of expectations of a well-designed space. We are, therefore, proud to bring forward this application which is sensitive to the unique setting of Earnley and fully realises the potential of creating a unique and special addition to the village.

"We specialise in creating high quality, sustainable new communities in the south of England. Our forte is designing each scheme to be a unique place in its own right, with thoughtfully designed architecture, landscaping, streetscapes and character that respect the local setting.

"We want to build homes that people are proud to live in and we strive to give our buyers the experience they expect from a new home.”

The site was historically a meadow associated with the 18th century house at Earnley Place. In the 1950s the house and meadow were developed as an education institution, which later closed and was damaged by a fire.

Pre-application discussions with Chichester District Council revealed the importance of retaining the village’s character, including leafy lanes, planted verges and hedges. As well as these features, BRiCS has worked with industry-leading architects, planners and landscapers to employ a modern take on a traditional vernacular.

The planned development also features low energy homes with better spaces to work from home.

Andrew added: “By welcoming input from local stakeholders, we believe we have delivered a successful and original scheme in which everyone can take pride and have a sense of ownership.

“We look forward to hearing feedback as we seek to progress this application.”

Founded in 2020, BRiCS is an SME housebuilder with a remit of creating high quality, sustainable new communities in the south and south east. The builder currently has properties for sale in Chichester and Bordon.

Properties are spacious, modern and built to an exceptional standard with options for customisation.