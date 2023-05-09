Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans submitted for a combined 17 homes to be built near Herstmonceux

Two separate plans have been submitted for a combined 17 homes to be built near Herstmonceux.

By Jacob Panons
Published 9th May 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:13 BST

The proposed new dwellings with new access road and associated hard and soft landscaping, including new trees, hedgerows and other planting, would be

in Strawberry Field or Compers Field south of Gardner Street – if approved.

One plan is for nine homes and the other is for eight.

The site which could hold nine homes is 6,735 square metres, according to the proposals.

The plan also outlines the addition of 20 car parking spaces.

Each home will have a dedicated refuse and recycling store by the road at the end of each block of houses, and the principles of the layout have been agreed with Wealden refuse officers.

As part of the proposed development there will be five three-bedroom homes which will be part of market housing, two one-bed and one two-bed social, affordable or intermediate rent properties, and one two-bedroom house which is available for affordable home ownership.

Stephen Hall from Cellar Cottage in North Street, Rotherfield has submitted an objection to the plan.

He said: “Agreeing to the pumping of sewage from the nine dwellings in perpetuity is incompatible with WDC’s [Wealden District Council’s] pledge of addressing the climate crisis.

“Additionally the predicted future extended power outages as a consequence of extreme weather events mean that reliance on a pump and only 24 hrs on-site sewage storage will come at a major carbon cost and/or overspill pollution risk.”

The plan for eight homes is on a site which is 7,988 square metres.

The proposals also outline 15 car parking spaces as well as the dedicated refuse and recycling store.

There will be three three-bedroom properties for market housing, two two-bedroom homes for social, affordable and intermediate rent, and three two-bedroom properties for affordable home ownership.

Mr Hall has also submitted an objection to this plan with the same reasoning.

He added: “I can find no details of the proposed foul water infrastructure but the topography of the site means that a pumped system will be required to lift the sewage to a head of over 10 meters.”

The proposed development in Strawberry Field or Compers Field south of Gardner Street near Herstmonceux

