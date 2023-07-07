NationalWorldTV
Premium family home in quiet Littlehampton crescent has been extended and modernised to suit a growing family

Extended and modernised to suit a growing family, this premium family home in a quiet Littlehampton crescent is on the market with Yopa at £325,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:43 BST

One of the real features is the large west-facing garden, with a decked terrace and room for a garden home office at the bottom. The three-bedroom, semi-detached house also has ample off-street parking at the front.

The agents say the property, in Townsend Crescent, has been thoughtfully extended and modernised to offer fantastic living areas, ideal for a growing family. The lounge is a good size and the well-fitted kitchen breakfast room has a peninsula bar. Both open into the extension family room, creating three areas connecting seamlessly for entertaining or social family living.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton

2. Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton

3. Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton

4. Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton

