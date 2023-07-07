Premium family home in quiet Littlehampton crescent has been extended and modernised to suit a growing family

One of the real features is the large west-facing garden, with a decked terrace and room for a garden home office at the bottom. The three-bedroom, semi-detached house also has ample off-street parking at the front.

The agents say the property, in Townsend Crescent, has been thoughtfully extended and modernised to offer fantastic living areas, ideal for a growing family. The lounge is a good size and the well-fitted kitchen breakfast room has a peninsula bar. Both open into the extension family room, creating three areas connecting seamlessly for entertaining or social family living.