The current owners have decorated the house in a subtle and sympathetic way which embraces its historical importance while remaining warm and easy to live in. They've also invested to the highest standards in the infrastructure of the house with a newly refurbished roof and chimneys, repainted exterior, extensive refurbishment to the orangery, refurbishment of the caves and redecoration and good maintenance throughout the entire property.Built Circa 1800, the house is constructed of brick and built into the sandstone bedrock of the West Hill. There's some evidence that JMW Turner painted from one of the bedrooms in the house during his stays in Hastings. The old Hastings Pottery was located in the lower part of the house which opens into vaulted caves. These very beautiful and historic caves have now become an extraordinary and beautifully finished bathroom space with a sauna.A 90ft orangery forms the west wing of the property and houses a fish pool as well as grapevines, banana trees and other exotic plants.