This stunning Duke of Norfolk Estate cottage is on the market for the very first time, with a guide price of £450,000.

The two-bedroom property is situated in Park Farm Cottages, Chichester Road, Arundel.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors with the ground floor comprising of a sitting room with a brick hearth, modern bathroom, spacious kitchen/diner with attractive exposed original flint wall and views onto the rear garden through French doors.

The first floor offers two generous bedrooms, with the master bedroom benefitting from a range of fitted cupboards and views of the front garden. The guest bedroom enjoys stunning views over the surrounding farm land.

Externally, the property has a secure low maintenance rear garden with a decked area, mature beds and a rear gate offering access straight out to rural walks.

To the front of the property are the lawned gardens, surrounded by a picket fence with a shingle path leading to the front door.

The property also boasts parking to the front for a number of vehicles.

All pictures and information is courtesy of Zoopla and estate agents Pegasus Properties.

