Take a look inside this stunning four-bedroom home with electric gates, and is on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

The four-bedroom property is situated in Rusper Road in Ifield and is on the market with Mansell McTaggart.

It’s an impressive detached family home believed to have been built in 1936 with part tile and brick elevations under a pitched tiled roof situated in a delightful semi-rural location.

The property offers a wealth of character features and comprises on the ground floor of an entrance canopy with door to front leading into the entrance hall with stairs rising to first floor and understairs cupboard.

The refitted kitchen/breakfast room is located to the rear of the property with window to rear and fitted with an extensive range of be hardwood hand crafted be spoke wall and base units, sink unit and Tarragona Quartz worktops.

Outside the property is accessed via electric security double gates leading to an extensive driveway providing off road parking and leads to the double garage with added work area. The landscaped rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a decking area abutting the rear of the property, Summerhouse, shrub and flowers borders the whole enclosed with wooden panel fencing.

There is scope for further extension or annexe (STPP) and is within walking distance to Ifield station and golf course

