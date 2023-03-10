Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Properties for sale in Eastbourne: See inside this home with ‘glorious sea and downland views’

A four-bedroom house in Eastbourne with ‘glorious sea and downland views’ has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

By Jacob Panons
2 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 11:24am

The owners of the property in Rochester Close are looking for offers of more than £1,100,000, according to the Zoopla listing.

On the listing it says: “An outstanding detached property affording glorious sea and downland views and providing spacious versatile accommodation from an exclusive Meads location.“The property has been extensively refurbished by the present owners and the generously proportioned accommodation has been enlarged with the creation of a potential ground floor annexe accessed via an internal lift. A large southerly terrace has been created to take full advantage of the magnificent sea and downland views.

"An early appointment to view is strongly recommended to appreciate the high merit and appeal of this very special home.”

The property was listed on Zoopla on Thursday, March 9.

READ THIS:

London airport becomes UK first to scrap 100ml liquid in hand luggage rule in time for Easter holidays - when will Gatwick Airport introduce the technology?

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These 13 adorable dogs are all looking for a loving home

Top 10 places to visit in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Rochester Close, Eastbourne

1. Rochester Close, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Eastbourne

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Rochester Close, Eastbourne

2. Rochester Close, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Eastbourne

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Rochester Close, Eastbourne

3. Rochester Close, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Eastbourne

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Rochester Close, Eastbourne

4. Rochester Close, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Eastbourne

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PropertiesZooplaDogsGatwick AirportLondonSussex