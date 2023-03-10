Properties for sale in Eastbourne: See inside this home with ‘glorious sea and downland views’

The owners of the property in Rochester Close are looking for offers of more than £1,100,000, according to the Zoopla listing.

On the listing it says: “An outstanding detached property affording glorious sea and downland views and providing spacious versatile accommodation from an exclusive Meads location.“The property has been extensively refurbished by the present owners and the generously proportioned accommodation has been enlarged with the creation of a potential ground floor annexe accessed via an internal lift. A large southerly terrace has been created to take full advantage of the magnificent sea and downland views.