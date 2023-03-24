Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Eastbourne: See inside this Old Town house that has been listed with a guide price of £1 million

See inside this Eastbourne house that has been listed with a guide price of £1 million on Zoopla.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:33 GMT

The five-bed detached property in The Park Close, Old Town, was listed on Zoopla on Friday, March 24.

On the listing it says: “One of the finest detached family homes that we have recently seen in this much sought-after Old Town location - a substantially extended and superbly presented five-bedroom house of period character with large garage and south westerly rear garden.

"The exceptionally spacious accommodation has been substantially extended and improved over the years with features including a luxurious Neptune fitted kitchen as well as a very recently refitted family bathroom. Family homes of this size and quality are rarely available and an early viewing appointment is therefore strongly recommended.”

The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne

1. The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne

The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne

2. The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne

The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne

3. The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne

The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne

4. The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne

The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

