Properties for sale in Eastbourne: See inside this Old Town house that has been listed with a guide price of £1 million

See inside this Eastbourne house that has been listed with a guide price of £1 million on Zoopla.

The five-bed detached property in The Park Close, Old Town, was listed on Zoopla on Friday, March 24.

On the listing it says: “One of the finest detached family homes that we have recently seen in this much sought-after Old Town location - a substantially extended and superbly presented five-bedroom house of period character with large garage and south westerly rear garden.

"The exceptionally spacious accommodation has been substantially extended and improved over the years with features including a luxurious Neptune fitted kitchen as well as a very recently refitted family bathroom. Family homes of this size and quality are rarely available and an early viewing appointment is therefore strongly recommended.”

1 . The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne The Park Close, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla