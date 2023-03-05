Properties for sale in Eastbourne: See inside this penthouse in one of the town’s most iconic buildings
A rarely available penthouse apartment in one of Eastbourne’s most iconic buildings has been listed for sale on Zoopla.
This two-bed flat in South Cliff Tower in Bolsover Road is listed on Zoopla for £725,000.
The penthouse can only be reached by a secure, dedicated lift key, making the penthouse more ‘desirable and private’.
On the listing it says: “Built in the late 1960s and designed by the architects Benz and Williams, this stunning apartment has the most fantastic views over Eastbourne and far reaching sea views. Its lawns overlook the seafront and are within close proximity to Meads village with its range of shops and other services.”
The property was listed on Zoopla on Friday, February 24.