Properties for sale in Eastbourne: See inside this ‘special family home'

Have a look inside this four-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

The property in Tas Combe Way, Willingdon, was listed on Zoopla on March 27 and the owners are looking for offers of more than £795,000.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “An extended and immaculately presented spacious four-bedroom detached chalet-style house situated within the much sought after Willingdon village.

"The property, which has a stylish contemporary interior, features an impressive 21' kitchen/dining room with bi-fold doors to a southerly landscaped rear garden. Other features include en suite facilities to three of the bedrooms and a large reception hall.

"Only a viewing will convey the merits of this special family home.”

