The four-bedroom property is situated in Tamarisk Way, Ferring, moments away from the sea.

The most defining feature of the property is arguably its ancient pond and flint wall, which is overlooked by a deck surrounding the house.

Approached via a private driveway, the property is accessed from the front.

Inside, there is a spacious reception area with a shower room and a cupboard adjacent.

Large sliding doors take you through into a very spacious open plan kitchen/living and dining area.

There is a good-sized double bedroom overlooking the rear lawn on the ground floor, and further double bedrooms upstairs.

A utility room, with direct access into the garage, with washing machine and tumble dryer makes up the rest of the ground floor.

The largest bedroom has a Juliette balcony and another has a long velux window which opens out to form an innovative balcony from which wonderful views of open farmland can be observed.

Incorporated into the side of the house is an easily managed flower garden whilst the rear is laid to lawn.

All information comes from Zoopla and estate agent Michael Jones & Co.

1. Four bed property in Tamarisk Way, Ferring - £1,500,000 The property sits above an ancient pond, which can be admired from the deck surrounding the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Four bed property in Tamarisk Way, Ferring - £1,500,000 The open plan kitchen/living area is spacious and bright. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Four bed property in Tamarisk Way, Ferring - £1,500,000 Large sliding doors take you through into a very spacious open plan kitchen/living and dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Four bed property in Tamarisk Way, Ferring - £1,500,000 Towards the rear of the property is a versatile room currently used for private dining which has direct access to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales