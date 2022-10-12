Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Properties for sale in Littlehampton: Have a look inside this houseboat on the market with a guide price of £90,000

Have you ever considered living on a houseboat? This unique property is on the market with a guide price of £90,000.

By Megan Baker
37 minutes ago

The property is situated in Littlehampton Marina in Ferry Road, which boasts a cafe, shower room, launderette and 24-hour onsite security with gated parking.

The houseboat is in excellent condition and comprises a living room with kitchen, modern shower room and double bedroom, in addition to a spacious upper deck, which makes for a beautiful and relaxing spot to sit and admire the view.

There is also onsite water and electric hook up.

All information comes from Zoopla and the estate agent presenting the property, UK Property Group.

1. One bed property in Littlehampton Marina, Ferry Road - £90,000

The exterior of the houseboat.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. One bed property in Littlehampton Marina, Ferry Road - £90,000

The upper deck is a beautiful spot to sit and relax.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. One bed property in Littlehampton Marina, Ferry Road - £90,000

The cosy bedroom area.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. One bed property in Littlehampton Marina, Ferry Road - £90,000

The kitchen may not be huge but there is ample room for facilities including a fridge, hob, and a sink.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
PropertiesZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3