Properties for sale in Littlehampton: Have a look inside this houseboat on the market with a guide price of £90,000
Have you ever considered living on a houseboat? This unique property is on the market with a guide price of £90,000.
By Megan Baker
37 minutes ago
The property is situated in Littlehampton Marina in Ferry Road, which boasts a cafe, shower room, launderette and 24-hour onsite security with gated parking.
The houseboat is in excellent condition and comprises a living room with kitchen, modern shower room and double bedroom, in addition to a spacious upper deck, which makes for a beautiful and relaxing spot to sit and admire the view.
There is also onsite water and electric hook up.
All information comes from Zoopla and the estate agent presenting the property, UK Property Group.
