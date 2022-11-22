Take a look inside this Grade II listed property on the market with a guide price of £1,175,000.

The five-bedroom home is situated in Surrey Street, with picturesque views over the river Arun.

It was converted from a restaurant by the current vendors, with great care taken to retain its charm and character.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors with the ground floor comprising of a welcoming entrance hall, family room, games room, kitchen/diner with doors opening out to the garden, utility room, ground floor cloakroom and a stunning sitting room with vaulted ceiling.

The second floor offers four bedrooms, one with a dressing room, another with an ensuite and a family bathroom which serves the remaining bedrooms.

The third floor boasts an additional bedroom with ensuite and access to a balcony offering fantastic views towards the marina.

Externally, the rear garden is south facing and is designed to be low maintenance and is ideal as an entertaining space. It also allows access to a boat shed and driveway which offers parking for two cars comfortably.

The property is positioned in an extremely convenient location, within walking distance of Littlehampton town centre and the railway station.

All information and photos courtesy of Zoopla and Pegasus Properties.

