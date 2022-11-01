Situated in Toddington Lane, Lyminster, the four-bedroom home has a lot to offer.

A glazed front door leads to the entrance hall with a tiled floor and feature spiral staircase.

There is a spacious, triple-aspect living room with a tiled floor and feature log burner; there is a kitchen/dining room with doors leading to the rear garden, which is very spacious and has ample off road parking.

Also on the ground floor, there are rooms to be used as an office or snug, a coat room and a downstairs toilet.

The four bedrooms are situated on the first floor, all with plenty of storage.

The first bedroom is a spacious double with an en-suite bathroom, while the second bedroom has built in wardrobes.

The family bathroom has a modern white suite and comprises of a panel enclosed bath with shower over, wash hand basin and WC.

Outside, the property is sat on a good size plot, and leads to a flint built barn and workshop. To the rear of the property the garden is laid mainly to lawn with various mature plants and shrubs and set across different levels.

There is a further brick built storage area which is currently being used as a gym.

This property is on the market with estate agent Coast & Country Real Estate, and all information comes from Zoopla.

