Take a look inside this stunning property on Rustington’s sought-after Sea Estate, which is on the market and accepting offers over £1,400,000.

The four-bedroom property is situated in Sea Avenue and is on the market with Glyn Jones.

A most attractive Art Deco style family house, constructed circa 1930, and offering extensive well-planned accommodation.

The property has been sympathetically updated and refurbished in recent years, retaining a great deal of the property's original character.

Additional features include, a bespoke hand built kitchen, a magnificent pair of reclaimed Art Deco double doors between the dining and family room, two sun balconies and a secluded south westerly garden.

The property is entered via a front porch and spacious entrance hall with exposed wooden floors, the hall provides access to the principle receptions rooms, including the triple aspect sitting room, with dual fuel wood burner. A large dining room (with doors opening to the family/garden room) and a study/library with double doors opening to the garden.

Refurbished to a high standard with notable enhancements in energy efficient and cost saving improvements, including; a replacement low energy boiler feeding a hot water ring main, thus reducing unnecessary cold water in the system, 'evacuated' solar tubes on the roof top contribute to the water heating, increased levels of insulation and replacement aluminium windows throughout with a polar glass filter.

The consequential benefits of these improvements is reflected in the EPC rating of C.

The property sits at an angle on a mature plot, measuring just under a quarter of an acre, with a predominately south westerly rear garden.

