Take a look at the views towards the South Downs, from this fantastic four bedroom, four bathroom detached home. It is conveniently positioned in a tranquil and extremely desirable private lane in the popular village of West Chiltington.

The stunning property and gardens

This four bedroom, four bathroom detached home sits beautifully in elevated grounds of approximately 0.8 acres and the layout compliments the glorious south facing aspect with some of the finest views locally towards the South Downs.

The property offers privacy and seclusion from within the grounds in this quiet and tranquil location yet is conveniently situated for local shops and a village pub.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall with cloaks cupboard and WC. The tiled flooring leads through to a useful family room and the sitting room can be found to the right hand side, enjoying a sunny south aspect and featuring a wood burning stove and patio doors leading out to the decking area.

A great bath/shower room

Off the family room is the modern fitted kitchen/dining room with a range of matching units, wooden work surfaces, integrated appliances and double ovens, one gas and the other electric. Patio doors to the rear also open up onto the south facing decking.

An inner hall has a useful utility room to the left with door to outside. To the right of the inner hall is the double aspect principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes, doors to the patio terrace and en-suite bathroom with walk-in double shower, separate bath and fully tiled walls and flooring.

To conclude the ground floor accommodation, stairs lead to the guest bedroom with en-suite shower room, loft space accessible from here.

From the entrance hall stairs lead to the first floor landing, which could be utilised as a study area. Bedroom three is a generous triple aspect room with build-in double wardrobes, en-suite shower room and Juliet balcony offering some incredible views across the tree line towards the South Downs.

One of the large bedrooms

Bedroom four is double aspect with a Juliet balcony sharing the same delightful views and this is served by a modern fitted family bathroom.

This property in West Chiltington is on the market for £1,295,000.

The lovely family kitchen