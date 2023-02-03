Properties for sale in Worthing: 7 homes new to the market
Here are seven homes in Worthing that have come on the market in the last three days.
By Sam Woodman
3 minutes ago
From a £1,250,000 five-bed house to a detached home close to the sea, these seven homes are among the hundreds in the area listed on property website Zoopla.
See also: 11 of the most-exclusive homes for sale in Worthing | Stunning village properties in Angmering, Rustington and nearby – all information and images courtesy of Zoopla.
Page 1 of 5