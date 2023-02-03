Edit Account-Sign Out
This five-bed detached house in Abbotts Close, Worthing, is on the market for £1,250,000

Properties for sale in Worthing: 7 homes new to the market

Here are seven homes in Worthing that have come on the market in the last three days.

By Sam Woodman
3 minutes ago

From a £1,250,000 five-bed house to a detached home close to the sea, these seven homes are among the hundreds in the area listed on property website Zoopla.

See also: 11 of the most-exclusive homes for sale in Worthing | Stunning village properties in Angmering, Rustington and nearby – all information and images courtesy of Zoopla.

1. Properties for sale in Worthing

The home in Abbotts Close, Worthing, features a vast and sociable space – ideal for both family time and entertaining

Photo: Zoopla

2. Properties for sale in Worthing

The £1,250,000 home in Abbotts Close, Worthing, boasts an enormous garden

Photo: Zoopla

3. Properties for sale in Worthing

The three-floor, Edwardian family home in Bath Road, Worthing, has six bedrooms, two reception rooms and a self-contained studio annex. It has a guide price of £795,000.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Properties for sale in Worthing

The Bath Road home is close to shops, restaurants and parks.

Photo: Zoopla

