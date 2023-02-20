Edit Account-Sign Out
This summer house, in the garden of a property in Marine Crescent, Goring, offers a great outdoor space

Properties for sale in Worthing: 7 homes with stunning summer houses

With spring just round the corner, we can all look forward to some sunnier weather – hopefully.

By Sam Woodman
3 minutes ago

That will mean we can all spend a bit more time outside in the garden, and what better way to enjoy it than from a summer house? There is even talk of them adding value to properties.

Here are seven Worthing properties currently on the market, all with great outdoor buildings. All information and images courtesy of zoopla.co.uk, where listings for these homes and many more in Worthing can be found.

1. Offington Drive, Worthing: £1,350,000

This substantial, detached 1920s home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms. Outside there are two brick built outbuildings an external WC, a wooden shed and summer house. It is on the market for £1,350,000.

2. Offington Drive, Worthing: £1,350,000

The Offington Drive home features great outdoor space, ideal for entertaining, as well as a summer house

3. Marine Crescent, Goring: £1,350,000

This £1,325,000 home boasts a seafront location, five bedrooms and four reception rooms.

4. Marine Crescent, Goring: £1,350,000

The Marine Crescent home also features a fantastic outdoor space, complete with the bright, welcoming summer house

