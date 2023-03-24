Ever dreamed of living in a pub?

In about 2016, this beautifully presented former public house was converted into a spacious, versatile home with character and charm throughout.

The property, in Fulbeck Avenue, Worthing, features exposed flint walls and oak beams and has four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/diner and a family room.

Outside, there is a detached double-garage with electric car charging point, a large area for parking and mature and secluded gardens.

According to worthingpubs.com, the building was originally called Upper Northbrook Farm House and was built is 1852. It became The Farmhouse pub/restaurant in the early 2000s and was renamed The Trout for a brief period towards the end of the decade.

Pictures and details courtesy of Zoopla, where more information on this property, and many more, can be found.

