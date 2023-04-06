This two-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Warnes development on Worthing seafront has two bathrooms and two reception rooms. It has just come on to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents at £525,000.

The third-floor leasehold property in Steyne Gardens has glorious views and spacious accommodation, including a 19ft open-plan dining room / kitchen. There is a passenger lift and access to a communal swimming pool.

The spacious, light and airy living room includes two Juliet balconies and is the ideal place to sit watching the sea with a morning coffee or to chill out with friends in the evening. The living room leads into the dining room, which again benefits from large glass doors with Juliet balconies.

All pictures and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

