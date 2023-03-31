This premium detached, seafront residence in Worthing is on the market for £1,000,000.

The property, in Marine Drive, Goring, has a stunning open plan kitchen/dining room, living room, four double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property also features a balcony overlooking Goring beach with views along the coast in both directions. The listing says: “The property is ideally situated for water sports enthusiasts whilst also being within close proximity to the beautiful South Downs national park and the glorious Sussex countryside.”

All pictures and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Marine Drive, Goring Photo: Zoopla

