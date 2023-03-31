Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Worthing: £1,000,000 could buy you this stunning seafront home

This premium detached, seafront residence in Worthing is on the market for £1,000,000.

By Sam Woodman
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:47 BST

The property, in Marine Drive, Goring, has a stunning open plan kitchen/dining room, living room, four double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The property also features a balcony overlooking Goring beach with views along the coast in both directions. The listing says: “The property is ideally situated for water sports enthusiasts whilst also being within close proximity to the beautiful South Downs national park and the glorious Sussex countryside.”

All pictures and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This £1,000,000 detached home is right on the seafront in Goring and has its own balcony

1. Marine Drive, Goring

Photo: Zoopla

2. Marine Drive, Goring

Photo: Zoopla

3. Marine Drive, Goring

Photo: Zoopla

4. Marine Drive, Goring

Photo: Zoopla

