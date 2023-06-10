NationalWorldTV
Properties for sale in Worthing: £1.1million dream home is immaculate inside and out

This stunning, five-bed family home in Worthing is on the market.
By Sam Woodman
Published 10th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST

The property, in Palmers Way, High Salvington, is on the market with Jacobs Steel and has a guide price of £1.1million.

Inside, a spacious entrance hall leads to the dual-aspect living room with brick inglenook fireplace and gas fire, and French doors leading to a patio.

The kitchen/dining room overlooks the rear garden while the separate dining room is currently being used as a secondary snug lounge. There is also a study on the ground floor, as well as a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, the landing is on two levels and curves round to an open-plan study area/snug. All five bedrooms are doubles, one with sea views and an en-suite with corner shower, bath and two basins. Four of the bedrooms benefit from fitted wardrobes while one also has an en-suite shower room.

Outside there is off-road parking for several vehicles and a double garage, with access to the rear from a hedge-enclosed garden. The south-facing rear garden has some sea views, a block-paved patio and decked section. There are steps down to a good-sized lawned area with a range of shrubs and flowers.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more details about this property, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.

Worthing property on the market

Photo: Zoopla

Worthing property on the market

Photo: Zoopla

Worthing property on the market

Photo: Zoopla

Worthing property on the market

Photo: Zoopla

