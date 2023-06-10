This stunning, five-bed family home in Worthing is on the market.

The property, in Palmers Way, High Salvington, is on the market with Jacobs Steel and has a guide price of £1.1million.

Inside, a spacious entrance hall leads to the dual-aspect living room with brick inglenook fireplace and gas fire, and French doors leading to a patio.

The kitchen/dining room overlooks the rear garden while the separate dining room is currently being used as a secondary snug lounge. There is also a study on the ground floor, as well as a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, the landing is on two levels and curves round to an open-plan study area/snug. All five bedrooms are doubles, one with sea views and an en-suite with corner shower, bath and two basins. Four of the bedrooms benefit from fitted wardrobes while one also has an en-suite shower room.

Outside there is off-road parking for several vehicles and a double garage, with access to the rear from a hedge-enclosed garden. The south-facing rear garden has some sea views, a block-paved patio and decked section. There are steps down to a good-sized lawned area with a range of shrubs and flowers.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more details about this property, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.

