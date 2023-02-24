Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Worthing: see inside this amazing Grade II listed £900k town-centre home

Something stunning lies behind the door of this Worthing town-centre property.

By Sam Woodman
2 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 1:21pm

The Grade II listed, six-bed terraced house in Portland Road is on the market for £900,000.

Arranged over four floors and with a versatile layout, it also has a parquet floor and newly installed kitchen. On the first floor is a gorgeous reception room with an exposed brick fireplace, and to the rear are a study and a family bathroom fitted with a contemporary, freestanding bath and a large walk-in shower.

All details and images courtesty of property website zoopla.co.uk, where more information on this property, and hundreds of others in Worthing, can be found.

1. Worthing property

If you think this Worthing property looks funky from the outside, wait until you see inside

Photo: Zoopla

2. Worthing property

The view from the garden offers a clue about the home's presentation inside

Photo: Zoopla

3. Worthing property

The property offers approximately 2,000 square feet of versatile living accommodation

Photo: Zoopla

4. Worthing property

One of the home's large double bedrooms

Photo: Zoopla

Grade IIPropertiesWorthing