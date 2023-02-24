Properties for sale in Worthing: see inside this amazing Grade II listed £900k town-centre home
Something stunning lies behind the door of this Worthing town-centre property.
The Grade II listed, six-bed terraced house in Portland Road is on the market for £900,000.
Arranged over four floors and with a versatile layout, it also has a parquet floor and newly installed kitchen. On the first floor is a gorgeous reception room with an exposed brick fireplace, and to the rear are a study and a family bathroom fitted with a contemporary, freestanding bath and a large walk-in shower.
All details and images courtesty of property website zoopla.co.uk, where more information on this property, and hundreds of others in Worthing, can be found.