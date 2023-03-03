This magnificent Worthing town-centre property is on the market for £1,250,000.

The home in The Steyne is arranged over five stories and boasts six bedrooms and a range of period features.

The ground-floor dining room overlooks Steyne Gardens while the first floor features an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space.

The basement features a cinema room and games room. Outside is a private courtyard garden at the rear and the property comes with parking spaces in nearby Bedford Row.

All details and images courtesty of property website zoopla.co.uk, where more information on this property, and hundreds of others in Worthing, can be found.

1 . Worthing property for sale The impressive property is located in The Steyne, in Worthing town centre Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Worthing property for sale The bright and spacious first-floor living area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Worthing property for sale The property's basement houses this cinema room, as well as a games room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Worthing property for sale The kitchen has an array of built-in appliances, a feature island and an elegant grey herringbone floor Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales