Properties for sale in Worthing: see inside this stunning Grade II listed £1,250,000 town-centre home
This magnificent Worthing town-centre property is on the market for £1,250,000.
The home in The Steyne is arranged over five stories and boasts six bedrooms and a range of period features.
The ground-floor dining room overlooks Steyne Gardens while the first floor features an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space.
The basement features a cinema room and games room. Outside is a private courtyard garden at the rear and the property comes with parking spaces in nearby Bedford Row.
All details and images courtesty of property website zoopla.co.uk, where more information on this property, and hundreds of others in Worthing, can be found.