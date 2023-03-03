Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Worthing: see inside this stunning Grade II listed £1,250,000 town-centre home

This magnificent Worthing town-centre property is on the market for £1,250,000.

By Sam Woodman
1 hour ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:10pm

The home in The Steyne is arranged over five stories and boasts six bedrooms and a range of period features.

The ground-floor dining room overlooks Steyne Gardens while the first floor features an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space.

The basement features a cinema room and games room. Outside is a private courtyard garden at the rear and the property comes with parking spaces in nearby Bedford Row.

All details and images courtesty of property website zoopla.co.uk, where more information on this property, and hundreds of others in Worthing, can be found.

1. Worthing property for sale

The impressive property is located in The Steyne, in Worthing town centre

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

2. Worthing property for sale

The bright and spacious first-floor living area

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

3. Worthing property for sale

The property's basement houses this cinema room, as well as a games room

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

4. Worthing property for sale

The kitchen has an array of built-in appliances, a feature island and an elegant grey herringbone floor

Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla
