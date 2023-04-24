Properties for sale in Worthing: stunning detached family home is on the market
This beautifully presented family home in Salvington Hill, Worthing, is on the market.
By Sam Woodman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST
The detached property in the High Salvington area offers four bedrooms – two with en suites – a living room and study. There is also a feature triple-aspect kitchen/dining room with double doors opening to the rear garden.
The home has a guide price of £850,000 and further information and more images can be found online at Zoopla – along with many more properties in the Worthing area and beyond.
